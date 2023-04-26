'Delightful' Mull of Kintyre smallholding now on market

Low Glenramskill Farm, an 'attractive' and 'delightful' Mull of Kintyre smallholding with sea views, is now on the market through Galbraith.

The property agency describes the farm as having a good range of modern and traditional outbuildings, as well as nine acres of land.

The outbuildings provide an opportunity for conversion to additional accommodation, subject to the necessary consents, or to use them for grazing animals and storage.

Low Glenramskill Farm benefits from an area of pasture ground currently used for sheep grazing which is located to the north of the farmhouse.

The farm extends in total to approximately 3.66 Ha (9.04 acres), with the land classified by the James Hutton Institute as predominantly Grade 5.2.

The fields are of a good practical size, predominantly enclosed by rylock fencing and accessed via the farm track.

Isla Shaw of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, said the farm offered "a fantastic opportunity" to acquire a farmhouse with land in a "delightful setting".

"The property enjoys uninterrupted views over the surrounding countryside and the sea," she said, "The situation is secluded and private but Campbeltown is only two miles away.

“The purchaser would be able to create a smallholding in an idyllic setting and enjoy a superb quality of life.

"The range of outbuildings could be put to use for a variety of purposes, meaning that this is a property with huge potential.”

Low Glenramskill Farm is also well equipped with both modern and traditional outbuildings, including a stone barn (12.4 m x 6.4m); two byres, measuring (12m x 6.3m) and (24.3 m x 6m); two lean-to’s and two open-sided sheds.

The farm is for sale through Galbraith for offers over £400,000.