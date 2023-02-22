'Demoralising': Aldi's move to drop support for British lamb criticised

Aldi's move to drop its support for British-produced lamb and beef has been criticised as 'demoralising' by the UK sheep sector.

The discounter has stepped back from its 100 percent commitment to British lamb and beef, which has been in place for years.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) said the controversial move amounted to a 'blatant disregard' for British produce.

Farmgate prices for lamb are currently under huge pressure, with GB prices down by 13% compared to the same week last year.

At the same time, sheep producers are dealing with extreme inflation of input costs across fuel, feed and fertiliser.

"This air of negativity is not good for any part of the supply chain and reflects particularly poorly on retailers," said Phil Stocker, NSA chief executive.

"Farmers at the beginning of the supply chain need support from everyone within it, to acknowledge that red meat is costing more to produce and get to market.

"To see one retailer imply that costs have been artificially inflated, and another remove its support for UK-produced product at this volatile time is extremely concerning.”

According to the NSA, the UK has an ample supply of lamb at the current time, with a large carryover into this year.

And forecasts by the AHDB has shown that UK lamb production will be 8-9% higher than the previous year.

Mr Stocker said that British lamb was one of the most sustainable products in the world, along with some of the highest welfare standards globally.

"It is therefore demoralising to see the blatant disregard some large retailers have for British produce," he added.

“The agricultural industry is combating a period of extreme and unprecedented volatility within the marketplace, supply chains and input costs.

"Now is the time to champion British – and NSA applauds the retailers that are stepping up and doing the right thing.”