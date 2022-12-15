'Deteriorating' lifeline ferry services impacting remote Scottish farmers

Farmers and crofters on some of Scotland's most remote islands are being impacted by 'deteriorating and unreliable' lifeline ferry services, NFU Scotland has warned.

The union is in the process of gathering evidence across all island communities on how much of an impact poor ferry services have had on those who are farming.

For farms and crofts, a reliable ferry service is required for access to markets and to receive essential deliveries such as feeding, fuel or contractors coming on to the islands.

But problems of an aging fleet, lack of investment, unreliability and poor planning have impacted farmers from Shetland to the West Coast, according to NFU Scotland.

It said Transport Scotland must invest significant resources as a matter of urgency to improve lifeline services to ensure the economic viability of island businesses and communities.

The Scottish government should also improve the fleet or invest in fixed links.

NFU Scotland's rural business policy advisor, Rhianna Montgomery said farmers were "being let down by ferry services that are not fit for purpose".

"Many of our members have also diversified into agri-tourism and are suffering a double whammy from the decline in the service," she said.

“Cancelled sailings, vessel breakdowns, lack of tonnage along with the inability to secure a ferry booking are increasingly becoming the norm and are causing negative financial impacts and frustration within the farming and crofting sector.

"This has a knock-on effect to the wider community and could ultimately result in depopulation of these fragile communities."

Between November 2021 and February 2022 there were 961 cancelled sailings from Wemyss Bay to Rothesay alone.

In addition to this, the Ardrossan to Brodick route experienced 414 cancelled sailings between January and May of 2022.

This has resulted in farmers, crofters and livestock haulers being unable to secure bookings, even months in advance, to transport livestock on or off the islands.

Ms Montgomery added: "The number of situations in which small livestock trailers are being refused passage are increasing.

"It is an unsatisfactory situation both from an animal welfare perspective and simply adds additional costs to those hauling stock.

“The dossier on how poorly Scotland’s island communities are being served by ferries continues to grow and it is way beyond time for Scottish Government to do something about it.”