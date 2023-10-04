'Disappointing': Agriculture left out of new shortage occupation list

The agriculture and horticulture industries have been left out of the latest shortage occupation list, with the NFU calling the move 'disappointing'.

The Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) has published its review into the list, which details eight occupations which it recommends are included onto it.

Occupations were identified where employers are struggling to recruit sufficiently from the domestic workforce, with migration considered an appropriate alternative.

In a blow to farmers dealing with post-Brexit labour shortages, the MAC's latest recommendations do not include any agriculture and horticulture occupations.

The NFU had surveyed 506 farmer members on their experiences with labour shortages as part of its response to the MAC.

To minimise the impact of a shortage of labour on their business, 41% of respondents who are struggling to recruit and retain workers have reduced their production levels.

The NFU said this would of 'great detriment' to British food production.

Inclusion onto the shortage occupation list grants an occupation more favourable migration conditions, with the aim to increase the pool of applicants for a role and reduce labour shortages.

NFU deputy president, Tom Bradshaw said it was 'disappointing' that the 'evident' shortages impacting the agriculture industry haven’t been recognised.

He said: "We know farmers are having difficulty recruiting long-term for vital roles in their farm businesses."