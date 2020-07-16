'Disgraceful cruelty': Police appeal after teens torture sheep

Police are appealing for witnesses following the 'disgraceful' acts of cruelty

Police are appealing for more information after a group of teenagers participated in 'disgraceful cruelty' against sheep in Wales.

A group of '12-15 year old boys' were seen tying a lamb down in the Coedpoeth area of Wrexham over the weekend.

According to a series of Twitter posts by the rural crime division of North Wales Police, ears were removed from the lamb.

Police explained that the group of boys were disturbed and claimed they were 'going to shave it', before leaving the scene.







In another incident, a group of teenagers chased a sheep with a rope, making attempts to tie it down. However, the public managed to intervene.

Do you know who these 12-15 yr old boys are who were seen tying the sheep down. One of the group was described as having red hair. The ears removed from the lamb were left still with the tags

Pls RT and hopefully social media can do what it does best?? pic.twitter.com/KI4nCBUY6P — Tîm Troseddau Cefn Gwlad HGC/ NWP Rural Crime Team (@NWPRuralCrime) July 14, 2020

In the final incident, police officers said they found two dead lambs with ears and tongues removed.

The police team said: "We are investigating three appalling separate incidents reported over the weekend in the Coedpoeth area of Wrexham.

"The first involved three boys aged 12-15yrs of age caught tying a sheep to a fence. When disturbed they said they were going to 'shave it' before running off.

"The second incident involved boys chasing a sheep with a rope and again tying it down before the public intervened.

"The third involved the finding of two dead lambs with one having had its ears cut off and tongue removed. Disgraceful cruelty."

Rob Taylor, rural team manager, added: "This is disgraceful behaviour and these boys need catching. Anyone who has any info to call 101. We need the public's help."