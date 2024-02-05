'Disruptive' dairy brand pledges 1% of all revenues to RABI

A 'disruptive' dairy brand has pledged 1 percent of all revenues to farming charity RABI to help the sector with financial, emotional and practical help.

Organic dairy brand All Things Butter, which produces butter from a Somerset farm, have chosen RABI as its charity partner for this year.

Created to 'disrupt the dairy industry', the farm will be donating 1% of all its revenues to aid farming families in times of need.

All Things Butter offers a chef-led approach for its flavours, with Salted, Unsalted, Garlic & Herb, and Chilli varieties.

On the partnership, Toby Hopkinson, co-founder, said: “All Things Butter relies upon the farming community to create its products, and is proud to have developed a range that is made from a British farm, using organic British cream.

"We believe in the power of giving back to the communities that sustain us, and are proud to partner with RABI, contributing to its mission to support farming families at a time when they are facing monumental challenges.”

All Things Butter, launched in November 2023 by Toby Hopkinson and chef Thomas Straker, is manufactured by Brue Valley Farm in Somerset.

The farm's production process still uses traditional batching and hand-salting methods, including twice churning the butter to achieve the perfect texture and creaminess.

More than just purchasing their produce, All Things Butter says it wants to form deeper relationships with the community, especially during hard times.

Thomas Straker, chef and the brand's other co-founder said: “Growing up on a smallholding in Herefordshire, I have always valued being in touch with where food comes from and developed a passion for hunting and foraging.

"I am delighted to announce that All Things Butter and RABI are joining forces, with the aim to make a meaningful difference to the lives of farming people, creating a better future for the community.”

Paul Pirie, head of fundraising at RABI added: “We are thrilled to be partnering with All Things Butter and applaud the value they place on farming people as vital to the success of their venture.

"As RABI rolls out more programmes and initiatives to support farming communities, this exciting collaboration will allow us to sustain our efforts in empowering the worth and wellbeing of farming people.”

The All Things Butter product range is available on Ocado and other stockists including Planet Organic, Milk & More and The Modern Milkman.