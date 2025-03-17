'Do not wait': Agronomist offers advice after cancer diagnosis at 42

An agronomist who was diagnosed with cancer after noticing a small lump in his neck has urged people working in farming to act quickly should they notice a change in their health.

Pete Waltham, who works for Agrovista on the Somerset Levels, was diagnosed with head and neck cancer in his tonsils after noticing a small lump in his neck in June 2024.

“I got home one day from a maize walk," he recalled, "After a busy day I sat down for a drink, and I remember feeling my neck and noticed a lump. I booked an appointment with a doctor the next day, to be on the safe side.

“The first doctor I spoke to thought it was nothing to worry about – I recall them saying 'there is no chance it's cancer'.

"I guess at this point some people might accept it isn’t serious, ignore it and hope it’ll go away by itself.

"But I didn’t let it go. I felt very strongly that something was wrong, so I put my foot down," the 42-year-old said.

“Eventually after several attempts I saw an excellent paramedic, who referred me for an ultrasound. This revealed a swollen lymph node.

"Ten days later I saw a doctor and had a biopsy, followed by a PET-CT scan and an MRI. Once I was ‘in the system’ things moved very quickly.

"The tests discovered I had a localised tumour on my tonsils. I felt immense relief that it had not spread further.”

Treatment involved six weeks of radiotherapy and chemotherapy, with the former being five days a week and the latter once a week.

"It was very gruelling and time-consuming," Pete admitted, "When you’re in the thick of it, you have no time to think. I estimate I will have had over 78 appointments.

"At first I almost had imposter syndrome, thinking I wasn’t actually that ill, and that I could continue working. But after a few weeks it really hit me how sick I was. The treatment really does take it out of you.

“Once the treatment finished and the number of appointments became less frequent, that’s when the mental health impact of what I had been through hit me."

During this time, Pete learned about the Farming Community Network’s UK-wide partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support, including the charity’s #NipItInTheBud campaign.

The initiative aims to raise awareness of cancer risks, signs and symptoms, and to encourage early detection within the farming community.

"I needed counselling and received support from Macmillan Cancer Support as well as support from resources at my local hospital," Pete said.

"It has been very beneficial, helping me to understand and process what I have been through.”

The support he received from family, friends, colleagues and clients had been a great help during his cancer treatment.

He said: "I have also seen incredible support from my clients – a huge weight was lifted after I emailed them and let them know about my situation, and the responses that I received back were very supportive.”

Pete said he now recognises that the frequency of appointments and busy farming calendar could act as a deterrent for people seeking support.

“If you notice something or even just have a small suspicion something has changed, go to the doctor immediately. Do not wait," he advises others in the industry.

“If you work within the agricultural community and find yourself faced with a diagnosis like mine then it is imperative that you seek to organise cover for your work and take the time required to go to all treatment and consultant appoints.

"You also need to take the time required to fully recover - it can take considerably longer than you might think.”