'Electrical fault' on farm destroys 5,000 litres of cider

An 'electrical fault' has been blamed for a substantial farm blaze which destroyed 5,000 litres of cider in Dorset.

The two-and-a-half ordeal destroyed two barns, a shop and thousands of litres of cider, Twisted Cider said.

The firm brews cider on a farm on Bradford Lane in Longburton, near Sherborne. The incident happened on Monday 8 June.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service confirmed that the blaze was caused by an electrical fault.







Twisted Cider director Ben Weller spoke to local newspaper Somerset Live about the damage.

“Early estimates calculate 5,000 litres of cider was lost along with 21x1000 litre containers, 3x200 litre containers and 1x20 litre container.

“One of the barns stored all our signage for our open day along with the sports equipment and marquees used on the day.

"It also contained the rollers for the belt press which have been severely damaged," he said.

Mr Weller added that the 10-year-old firm had receive 'overwhelming support' from the local public, and was able to fulfil orders by Friday 12 June.

A new temporary shop has also been built on the farm.

How do I reduce the risk of farm fires?

Fire Prevention:

• Ensure there are sufficient fire extinguishers for the size of buildings and that materials stored are inspected and regularly maintained

• Ensure all staff including seasonal workers and adult family members know the location of fire extinguishers and how to use them

• Reduce the risk of arson by fencing-off straw stacks and farm buildings

• Store hay and straw at least 10m from other buildings

• Put in place an evacuation plan for staff and livestock

• Store petrol, diesel and other fuels in secure areas

• Schedule regular electrical safety checks

• Invite your local fire and rescue service to visit to check water supplies and access routes

If a fire breaks out:

• Call the Fire and Rescue Service without delay

• If possible, send someone to the farm entrance to direct the Fire and Rescue Service to the fire to help save time.

• Prepare to evacuate livestock should the fire spread

• Prepare to use your farm machinery to assist the Fire and Rescue Service