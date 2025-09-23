'Every day was a struggle': Farmer speaks out to help others

An Aberdeenshire farmer who once reached breaking point is now sharing a powerful message of hope to support others in the industry struggling with their mental health.

As part of a new RSABI mental health campaign, Kenny Elphinstone is telling his story in a short film aimed at encouraging farmers to open up and seek support. By speaking openly, he hopes to break down stigma and show that recovery is possible.

Kenny, who has lived with depression for much of his life, recalls reaching his lowest point a few years ago when he attempted to take his own life.

In the months leading up to that moment, he swung between extreme highs and deep lows. At times, he was “flying on with work all the time”, unable to rest, while at other points he felt so low he “could barely function”.

“I would say the best way to describe the way I felt was trapped,” he said. “Every day was a struggle and one particular day I was home alone and I thought this is never going to get any better and I couldn’t see any way out.”

Following a hospital visit, recovery was far from straightforward. But with time, and with strong support from friends and his wife Jill, Kenny began to see improvements.

“The person who helped me most without a doubt was my wife, Jill. She got me out of bed in the morning and got me going and she kept me on the straight and narrow once I was back on my feet,” he said.

Kenny believes that opening up to someone you trust is crucial. He encourages anyone in farming who feels low or isolated to speak to family, friends or organisations such as RSABI.

He stressed that kindness and compassion are powerful tools, saying: “On a scale of one to 10 I would say kindness is at least a nine. If you’re really struggling and you find someone who is kind and prepared to listen to what you’ve got to say, it will make you feel a lot better.”

He also urged farming families to make time to discuss the future of their businesses, warning that unresolved issues can add unnecessary strain.

“If you are in business with others you really need to make time to get things sorted and cut and dried. Putting things off will only make the situation worse, especially in cases where you are not all singing from the same hymn sheet,” he said.

Kenny added that isolation can be particularly challenging in farming, where long hours are often spent working alone. He said it was vital for farmers to take time to meet with others and attend events.

“Some people will say they don’t have time to go to events but it is so important to get out and about and catch up with folk, especially if something is going round and round in your head.”

In recent years, he has learned to recognise the signs when his mental health begins to slip, such as disturbed sleep, and now takes proactive steps to stay well. Listening to music, talking about his feelings and spending time with others have all proved valuable.

At one stage, Kenny lost all joy in farming. But today, he says he has rediscovered that passion, with lambing and ploughing once again among his favourite tasks — especially when working alongside others.

His message is clear: with the right support, recovery is possible.