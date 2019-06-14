'Excellent' 300-acre mixed farm in Fife on market

Galbraith expects a 'good level' of interest from a wide range of potential buyers

An 'excellent' 300-acre mixed farming unit in Fife which supports beef cattle, sheep and spring cropping is now on the market.

Clatto Barns offers over 312.63 acres of good quality farmland, a three-bedroom cottage, a range of agricultural buildings with potential for the redevelopment of a former farmhouse, subject to planning consents.

The land has been classified as Grade 3.2 by the James Hutton Institute.

The fields are of a generous size, can easily accommodate modern machinery and are readily accessible from a network of internal farm tracks.

The land is well suited to out-wintering cattle and the holding is surrounded by several blocks of woodland, providing amenity and shelter for livestock.

Alistair Christie, handling the sale of the property on behalf of Galbraith, said: “This is an excellent mixed farming unit with the farm supporting beef cattle, sheep and spring cropping at present.

“The sale offers an opportunity for the new owner to continue the established farming business and further improve the value of the asset by renovating the former farmhouse which is currently in a ruinous state.”

He added: “We expect a good level of interest from a range of potential purchasers.”

This area of Fife is known for its fertile land

Traditionally, this area of Fife is known for its fertile land capable of producing high yields of an extensive range of crops and being well suited to the rearing of livestock.

The surrounding area is well supplied with agricultural merchants and machinery dealers and there is a livestock market at Stirling Agricultural Centre, about an hour’s drive from the farm.

Clatto Barns Farm is for sale through Galbraith for Offers Over £1,500,000.