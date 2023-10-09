'Excellent' Cumbrian livestock farm of over 100-acres now on market

A Cumbrian livestock farm extending to over 100-acres has launched onto the market, with agents describing its condition as 'excellent'.

Eden Banks Farm, the sale of which is being handled by H&H Land & Estates, is located near the village of Cumwhitton, extending to 107-acres.

It includes a traditional brick farmhouse, good quality grazing and mowing land, a range of traditional buildings, and its own Nissan Hut.

Spilt across 14 fields, the land, which includes 22.5 acres of woodland, is all in good heart with predominantly hedgerow and post and wire fence boundaries, H&H says.

The farm is not situated within an NVZ and the land is not entered into any environmental stewardship schemes, the property agency confirms.

The woodland area which runs down to the banks of the River Eden is an ancient semi natural woodland.

Outbuildings include traditional stone buildings set in a courtyard with a double height stone barn, loose boxes, stores, and general-purpose sheds.

(Photo: H&H Land & Estates)

H&H says that there are also a number of more modern timber and steel portal frame buildings suitable for livestock housing.

Thomas Armstrong, director at H&H said: “This is a farm which offers potential to establish both a quality livestock enterprise, and, subject to the relevant planning consents, diversification opportunities.

"There is ongoing demand for this type of farm, and I believe that it will appeal to existing farmers, both local and those looking to move to the area.

“For buyers who love the land, this is a wonderful example of a small livestock farm in a lovely Cumbrian setting, with the additional attraction of the ancient woodland and the extensive frontage on the River Eden which gives the farm its name.”

The farm is for sale through H&H Land & Estates with a guide price £1.2m.

It is to be sold as a whole freehold with vacant possession being given upon completion.