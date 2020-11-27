'Excellent' rural development opportunity in Angus

Land in Angus extending to 330 acres is now on the market, giving the buyer the chance to continue the farming business or create a rural business hub.

Galbraith says Wester Keith presents an 'excellent opportunity' to develop a family home alongside a diverse rural business in the rolling Sidlaw Hills in Angus.

The livestock farm has planning consent and full architectural drawings to create a substantial three-bedroom home.

It includes land extending to about 330 acres (133.5ha) in total and offers the potential to create one or two bespoke residential dwellings and a business premises.

The property is set within an area of productive farmland complemented with blocks of native woodland and a 'beautiful, rural outlook'.

Ian Hope of Galbraith, who is handling the sale said: "The farm buildings could be developed for use by local businesses, following the example of other landowners who have successfully established commercial lets of this kind.

(Photo: Galbraith)

"There is a substantial demand for compact rural business units from start-ups and small businesses in a variety of sectors across Scotland, most specifically from those wishing to enter into the expanding agri-tourism market."

In addition, there is 'significant' development potential with full planning consent granted for a 'generous' three-bedroom home, as well as the potential to develop the site of the former farmhouse into a separate residential property, subject to planning consent.

The cottage also has permission to extend into a two bedroom dwelling.

Mr Hope added: “The properties offer the possibility of an additional income stream either through traditional letting or as part of a wider agri-tourism offering on the holding.

(Photo: Galbraith)

“As a whole, Wester Keith offers significant potential to increase the value of the asset in conjunction with running a rural business.”

The in-bye pasture land is classified as Class 3 by the James Hutton Institute, with a good working depth, and some of the pasture on Wester Keith is capable of growing arable crops.

The land is currently carrying a suckler cow herd and ewe flock which are based at Wester Keith all year round.

Wester Keith is offered for sale as a whole for offers over £1,620,000 or in four lots.