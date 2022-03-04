'Exceptional' dairy farm for sale in Pembrokeshire

A substantial Pembrokeshire dairy farm is up on the market for a guide price of £3.7m, extending to 367-acres and including modern facilities.

Ty Mawr Farm at Cilrhedyn is a well-equipped farm on productive free-draining soils which is for sale through Strutt & Parker either as a whole or in up to three lots.

It has a 50-point rapid exit milking parlour installed in 2016, cubicle housing for 420+ cows, a range of modern buildings and five-bedroom house.

There is about 295 acres of productive grassland which is currently grazed or used for forage, with some additional permanent pasture and some wooded areas.

The land is arranged in three distinct blocks which are all easily accessed.

(Photo: Strutt & Parker)

The farm is located in a part of South West Wales which is renowned as a prime grass growing area.

The current owners farming system is grass based, with arable wholecrop silage grown in rotation.

(Photo: Strutt & Parker)

Some of the land has also, in the past, been cropped with maize for forage.

Tom David, farm agent for Strutt & Parker, said the sale was likely to attract strong interest.

“Ty Mawr Farm is a standout example of a commercial dairy farm which has benefited from considerable investment by the current owner.

"The infrastructure is also excellent having been well-designed by the owners with maximising production, ease of operation and cow welfare at the forefront of their thinking.”