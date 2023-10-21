'Extreme care' caution for rural areas as Storm Babet wreaks havoc

Scottish farmers are being urged to take 'extreme care' as Storm Babet continues to wreak havoc, triggering the Met Office to issue a second red warning.

The exceptionally heavy rain seen across Eastern Scotland has seen a further 'danger to life' red weather warning issued for Saturday (21 October).

The rare red warning for severe flooding and disruption covers parts of Angus and southern Aberdeenshire for the entirety of today.

Another 100mm of rain could fall in the region on Saturday, the Met Office said. The storm has claimed the lives of three people so far.

Elsewhere in the UK, various amber and yellow warnings remain in place in Scotland, Northern Ireland and large parts of England.

Before Storm Babet, rural areas across parts of Scotland saw significant damage following extensive flooding earlier this month.

Martin Malone, NFU Mutual manager for Scotland, warned that farms and rural dwellings were more at risk from extreme weather.

He said: "As Storm Babet rages on, we are urging everyone to plan ahead and take great care if working outside in stormy conditions.

“With severe gales expected to accompany the high levels of rainfall, particularly for areas on higher ground and coastal areas, there is a risk some rural communities could experience isolated power outages and face travel disruption from fallen trees.

“Safety for farmers, family members and workers should always be the number one priority and while fully understanding the pressures farmers are under, it is vital they avoid taking risks which could lead to injury or fatalities."

Farmers should consider moving livestock to higher ground to protect them from flood water as well as moving machinery and electrical items, NFU Mutual's advice says.

Checking alternative fuel and power sources in case of a power cut or disruption is also recommended, such as making sure generators are in working condition and able to run at full load for long periods of time.

The storm has triggered NFU Mutual to activate its emergency response plan for storms, putting its call handlers, loss adjusters and repair network on high alert.

The insurer says it is expecting a spike in claims over the weekend and early next week as widespread flooding remains a 'very real threat'.

Jon Bird, property claims manager at NFU Mutual, said: “If you suffer damage from the storm or flooding, make a claim with your insurer as soon as possible.

"Although it can be difficult to contemplate another devastating weather event, now is the time to think about the future.

"If your insurer is arranging repairs, ask them about flood resilient repairs rather than simple restoration."