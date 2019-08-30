'Fantastic lifestyle opportunity' as dairy farm goes on market

A former dairy farm in West Lothian is now on the market and is offering potential buyers a 'fantastic lifestyle opportunity'.

Located in a rural location close to Armadale in West Lothian, Springfield Farm presents an 'exciting proposition' as it goes on sale.

The farm is home to a bungalow and a range of traditional and modern farm buildings which are surrounded by land extending to some 45.36 ha (112.09 acres) in total.

The vast majority of the land is planted with a mix of broadleaf and conifers which were planted approximately 20 years ago under a historic grant scheme.







There are a number of parcels of grassland surrounding the buildings, extending to an area of 5.36 ha (12.00 acres) which would be well suited to the grazing of livestock or horses.

Historically, the land at Springfield has been utilised for the grazing of livestock with the farm having previously been home to a dairy herd.

The land is predominantly south facing and is split into several enclosures and largely classified by The James Hutton Institute as Grade 4.2 with an area of Grade 5.3.

The holding benefits from a useful range of modern and traditional farm buildings, with the latter in need of repair.

The buildings, including a former farmhouse, which are situated to the south of the house may provide a development opportunity subject to the purchaser obtaining the necessary consents.

The modern farm buildings would be well suited to general storage and rural business purposes.

Alistair Christie, who is handling the sale for Galbraith, said: “The sale of Springfield Farm presents a very exciting lifestyle opportunity for anyone wishing to set up home and establish a rural business opportunity or benefit from living in a very accessible yet secluded location.

“Farms and rural properties of this nature, located in such a desirable location don’t change hands often so we expect a lot of interest from a variety of parties.”

Springfield Farm is for sale as a whole at offers over £500,000.