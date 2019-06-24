FarmMyFood: Hundreds of teenagers learn about farming

Farmers in the region came together to provide students with an engaging insight into farming

Hundreds of students across the East of England attended an on-farm event which sought to increase their interest and engagement in farming.

Teenagers flocked to the Elveden Estate on Friday 21 June as part of the #FarmMyFood initiative, spearheaded by educational organisation LEAF.

The event offered an interactive day for 13-15 year olds to increase their interest and engagement in farming.

Students learnt about good business skills, local produce, nutrition and healthy eating as well as career opportunities in agriculture.







Last year, LEAF commissioned a piece of pioneering research with 12 to 18 year olds to explore their views and values in relation to farming and how food is produced.

Over a third (35%) of the teenager respondents felt that young people should be more interested in how food is produced.

The event also saw cookery and butchery demonstrations from local chefs

A further 32% said they would consider a career in farming, but only 22% said they had received relevant careers information.

Carl Edwards, Director of Education at LEAF, said #FarmMyFood is a 'direct response' to the survey findings.

“It has been about reaching out to young people, giving them the right information, raising knowledge about the role of farming in their everyday lives.

“We have had an incredible day with students leaving us stimulated and enthused about farming and the career opportunities available in the sector, and teachers more aware of the explicit links to the curriculum within the food chain,” he said.

LEAF, which also runs the annual Open Farm Sunday, said it would like to see more agricultural learning take place outside the classroom.