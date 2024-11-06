'Farmwashing' campaign revs up as 11,000 letters sent to MPs

A campaign exposing misleading 'farmwashing' practices adopted by retailers, who are 'exploiting' farmers with fake farm brands, has received overwhelming public support.

Over 11,000 people have sent letters to their MPs to express concern over this supermarket practice, after an industry campaign was launched in late September.

The aim of it is to expose ‘farmwashing’ - the use of fake farm brands and British flags to give shoppers a false impression of local, family-farmed produce.

However, campaigners warn that many of the products are increasingly being sourced from US mega farms and is masking the decline of Britain’s family farms.

The campaign was launched by organic veg box company Riverford, led by founder and farmer Guy Singh-Watson.

The farm's research showed that 61% of farmers are concerned they will have to give up their farms within the next 18 months.

Despite claims from the UK’s ‘Big Six’ supermarkets of supporting British farmers to the tune of billions, only 1 in 4 (25%) farmers believe these claims are credible and backed up by supermarket buying behaviour.

Guy Singh-Watson said the public’s response to the 'Farmers Against Farmwashing' campaign showed how much people cared about where their food came from.

He said: “Over 11,000 letters have already been sent to MPs, demanding tighter regulation of supermarkets and better protection for farmers.

"This support—from the public, industry experts, and farmers alike—proves people care deeply about the future of British food and want a fairer, more honest system.

“We’ve got a real opportunity for change. It’s time for supermarkets and the new government to listen and act so British farms can thrive, not just survive.”

The launch of the campaign was supported by an open letter addressed to the CEOs of the ‘Big Six’ supermarkets, calling for an end to the practice of farmwashing.

The letter asked for retailers to honour their promises of supporting British farmers with better buying practices, especially the smaller-scale family farms who are 'struggling to survive'.

Will White, sustainable farming co-ordinator at Sustain, said the new Labour government must act swiftly to ensure a fairer deal for farmers.

"A crucial step would be addressing the broken food supply chain regulations. Farmers deserve fair compensation for the risks they take to produce the food we all depend on.

"With over 11,000 letters sent to MPs urging action on supermarket behaviour, it's clear that the public deeply cares about the livelihoods of farmers.

"And with 61% of farmers fearing they could go out of business within the next 18 months, there’s no time to waste.