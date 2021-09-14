'First class' Ayrshire grassland farm now on market

A 'first class' grassland farm extending to over 260-acres is now on the market, offering further potential to diversify further down the line.

Yonderton, a productive grassland farm near Ayr, also includes woodlands, a stretch of the River Doon and residential dwellings.

According to estate agency Savills, the current owner has invested significantly across the estate to upgrade the dwelling houses and create a substantial modern country house.

The owner has also developed a modern system in the farm buildings with animal welfare and ease of working at the forefront of the design.

(Photo: Savills)

The majority of the farmland is ploughable pasture except for approximately 67-acres which is split between woodland and permanent pasture down by the river.

The current owner has been managing the farm remotely, but in recent years has had a herd of 70 suckler cows and a flock of 450 ewes.

Savills says the farm offers an excellent opportunity for local farmers to add additional acres to an existing unit or operate as a satellite unit.

A lifestyle purchaser might also be drawn to Yonderton given its accessible location, the range of residential dwellings and the ability to generate income from letting both land and dwellings.

(Photo: Savills)

Sian Houston, property agent at Savills said: “The sale is an exciting opportunity to acquire not just a first class grassland farm but also a collection of income generating properties, with more potential to diversify further down the line.

"The property interiors are beautifully presented while the outside space is immaculately maintained, and the land is a lovely and scenic blend of field, woodland and riverbank.”