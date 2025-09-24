'Food security is national security': Farm leaders call for action

Farm leaders, supermarket bosses and food processors have joined forces to demand government action to secure Britain’s food future, warning that clear targets for homegrown production are urgently needed.

Twenty-seven major businesses from across the food supply chain have written to the new farming minister following the NFU’s recent Food Resilience Roundtable.

Dame Angela Eagle MP attended the meeting on her second day in post, where participants pressed the need for government ambition on food production to match the legally binding targets already set for the environment.

The UK’s food and drink sector contributes more than £150 billion to the economy, making it the country’s largest manufacturing industry.

But with rising costs squeezing margins and barriers to investment holding back growth, industry leaders warn that food security and price stability are at stake.

They argue the government’s developing Food Strategy must put resilience at its heart to protect consumers as well as farmers.

In their letter, the businesses highlighted three areas for urgent reform. They said the planning system should enable innovation and sustainable, high-welfare food production rather than acting as a barrier.

They also called for improved tax relief to stimulate investment and growth, including expanding the Annual Investment Allowance and introducing enhanced capital allowances to support low-carbon technologies.

In addition, they urged reforms to the Apprenticeship Levy and greater clarity on visa routes under the Seasonal Workers Scheme to secure access to skilled and seasonal labour.

NFU President Tom Bradshaw stressed that food must be treated as a national priority. He noted that “food is such a fundamental part of our lives and our society, and the government has rightly said that ‘food security is national security’.”

Bradshaw said the sector wanted to go beyond this, positioning farming as “a driving force behind Britain’s economic renewal” and highlighting that all those who signed the letter believe the industry has “real potential for growth.”

He argued that “setting defined government targets for domestic food production will provide the certainty and direction our farmers and growers need – balancing food production with the targets that already exist for protecting the environment.”

He added that “the UK’s food sector is ready to work with the new farming minister to deliver this; to strengthen our food security, help mitigate some of the current inflationary pressures and build a thriving rural economy.”

Industry leaders say the government must act now, warning that the resilience of the nation’s food system is as vital to Britain’s stability as energy security and defence.