'Food security is national security', Labour says in manifesto

Labour has said that "food security is national security" as the party announced its general election manifesto today.

Unveiled by Sir Keir Starmer in Manchester, the manifesto says Labour would "champion British farming whilst protecting the environment".

It includes some proposals for the farming industry, including a target to ensure half of all food purchased in the public sector is British-made.

The document, which contains no big policy surprises, gives no details about the future of the agricultural budget.

It does, however, confirm that Labour would end the "ineffective badger cull."

"Labour recognises that food security is national security," the manifesto says, "that is why we will champion British farming whilst protecting the environment."

The party pledges to introduce a land-use framework and make environment land management schemes "work for farmers and nature".

On the environment specifically, Labour promises to expand nature-rich habitats such as wetlands, peat bogs and forests.

It accuses the Conservatives of leaving Britain "one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world."

"Labour will deliver for nature, taking action to meet our Environment Act targets, and will work in partnership with civil society, communities and business to restore and protect our natural world," the manifesto says.

It comes after the Conservatives said that Labour will 'never be on the side' of farmers as the party's manifesto was launched yesterday.

The Liberal Democrats also launched their manifesto earlier this week, promising to 'rescue' farmers from 'years of neglect'.