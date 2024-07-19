‘Food security is our shared mission’, new farming minister says

The new farming minister Daniel Zeichner has committed to “enhance” Britain's food security with “a new deal for farmers”.

More than 130 MPs and Peers attended an NFU reception held one day after Labour outlined its priorities for the months ahead in the King’s Speech.

Crossbench peer Lord Carrington sponsored the event in the House of Lords and gave a speech alongside NFU President Tom Bradshaw and Mr Zeichner.

The minister said he realised “from the outset the pressures farmers are under”, adding that “businesses need stability and that will be our goal”.

The new Labour government is committed to the agricultural transition through the environmental land management schemes he said, and to ensuring the system works for farmers.

Mr Zeichner said: “You’ve heard the words food security is national security – it’s absolutely at the centre of Labour’s mission to grow the economy.

"Food security is a shared mission of this government, and we’ll absolutely share it with you.”

To deliver this, the minister outlined the government’s pledges which include seeking a new veterinary agreement with the EU and to ensure farmers aren’t undercut by low standards in trade deals.

Responding, NFU President Tom Bradshaw described what has been “a challenging 18 months” with unprecedented rainfall and low business confidence taking its toll on farmers’ physical and mental health.

“We’ve dealt with flooding, we’ve got many fields which should be approaching harvest now that are laying fallow with bare soil, not producing any food.

“Despite this, we’ve proudly kept the nation fed,” Tom said. “We know that the British public value the role of food and farming.”

He referenced the results of a recent NFU survey which found that 74% of the public have a favourable view of farmers and growers, with 91% saying they feel that farming is important to the UK economy.

At the event, Lord Carrington also emphasised the challenges farmers faced, adding that it was “disappointing” to see no mention of farming in the King’s Speech.

“We must now move from words to action on food security and a budget that enables that shift,” he said.