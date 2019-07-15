'Fully rural now': Jeremy Clarkson updates fans on farm series

Jeremy Clarkson has updated fans on his upcoming TV farming series to be aired in 2020

Jeremy Clarkson has been teasing his online followers by sharing new updates of his upcoming series which aims to shine a spotlight on British farming - 'warts and all'.

Sharing images on Instagram, the former Top Gear presenter gave fans a glimpse of his new Amazon series to be aired in next year.

I Bought A Farm was announced back in May. The show will invite viewers to take a look at his life on the 1,000-acre farm in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire.

Clarkson has frequently expressed his passion for farming. In an interview earlier this year, he said that switching from super cars to the steady pace of a tractor 'fills him with joy'.







His latest teaser shows an image of an allotment with the caption 'fully rural now'.

The 59-year-old told The Sunday Times the programme aims to show 'actual farming, warts and all'.

“This is not Kate Humble - much as I like Kate Humble - with 20 acres, bottle-feeding a lamb.

“Or a TV presenter who grows veg in his back garden. This is actual farming. Life, death and form filling,” he said.

In another recent Instagram post, Clarkson posted a photo of a barn owl flying over his farm: "Barn owl. Out early."

The show will also highlight the real issue of food supply shortages which could happen in just 90 years.

“Scientists calculate we have just 90 years before we run out of food, because of soil depletion. That’s just 90 more harvests,” he said.

I Bought A Farm is due to start filming in September this year and will air in 2020.