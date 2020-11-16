'Gamechanger': Agri trailer firm hails actors' Wrexham takeover

Two Hollywood stars are a step closer to taking over Wrexham AFC in a development hailed a 'gamechanger' by the agricultural trailer firm that sponsors the club.

Fans of the North Wales football club have voted in favour of a takeover by A-list actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

A statement issued by Wrexham Supporters’ Trust on Monday (16 November) read: “There was a significant turnout for the ballot at 91.5%.

“Subject to final agreement, league and FA confirmation the RR McReynolds Company, LLC will take 100% control of Wrexham Football Club Limited from the WST.

"Both parties will now proceed with finalising the details of the takeover, and we will update Wrexham supporters as soon as we can."

At the unveiling of this season’s kit in June, Ifor Williams Trailers was announced as the main shirt sponsor for the fifth year running, little knowing that Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were waiting in the wings.

At the time things were looking bleak financially because the fan-owned club had lost £250,000 in match day income when the National League ended prematurely.

According to Ifor Williams Trailers, many of their employees are die-hard Wrexham supporters.

The excitement at their four factories in Cynwyd, Corwen, Sandycroft and on Deeside Industrial Estate was, they said, “palpable” after the news broke about the involvement of the Hollywood duo who are proposing to plough £2m in to the club.

Director Carole Williams said: “The decision to sponsor Wrexham AFC was a very personal one for the directors and staff of Ifor Williams Trailers, many of whom are lifelong fans.

“Wrexham is a proper football town and the club has the best fans in the world. It attracts loyal support from across North Wales and also from across the world.

“The announcement that Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney want to invest money into the club is extremely exciting.

“Like everybody else, we want to hear more about their vision for this treasured and historic club.

“The amazing news has come at a time when we can all do with a lift because of the coronavirus cloud hanging over all of us.

“Let’s hope this is the start of something for everyone to look forward to.”

Equally thrilled was fellow fan Ellie Roberts, 21, from Cynwyd, who works in the agricultural firm's despatch department in Corwen.

She said: “It always makes me feel very proud to see the Ifor Williams Trailers logo on the front of the shirt.

"I was so pleased to hear earlier this year that the company was continuing with its support for the club.

“The support of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney can potentially take Wrexham up back to where we belong in the Football League.

"Who knows what else we might be able to achieve with their enthusiasm and financial clout.”