'Good luck': Jeremy Clarkson shows support for protesting French farmers

Jeremy Clarkson has showed his support for French farmers who are protesting en masse against increasing environmental rules and surging costs.

Farmers in France are taking to the streets of Paris over concerns regarding green rules, unfair competition from overseas and low prices.

A summit of EU leaders is set to commence today (1 February), with the European Commission set to unveil proposals to reduce imports and relax environmental rules.

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels to discuss the support.

However, it has so failed to stop many farmers, who are continuing to blockade highways around the capital in their thousands.

Jeremy Clarkson, who stars in the hit Amazon Prime series Clarkson's Farm, and who owns his own farm in Oxfordshire, has showed his support for the protests.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, he wrote in French: "Agriculteurs français. Je parie que personne n'a jamais dit cela auparavant, mais bonne chance, venant d'Angleterre."

The transition reads: "French farmers. I bet no one has ever said that before, but good luck, coming from England."

Protests have also been held in Italy, Belgium and Germany, where tractors had blocked routes leading to Hamburg's port area.

Tractors were recently seen around the European Parliament, with the police cordoning off the Commission and Council buildings.