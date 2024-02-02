'Great sadness': Small Robot Company put into liquidation

Small Robot Company, which developed a series of on-farm robots named Tom, Dick, Harry and Wilma, has been put into liquidation.

Kroll has been appointed as administrators to sell the UK agri-tech firm's assets as they find potential acquirers.

Last summer, Small Robot Company announced that its lead investor had pulled its funding, leaving the small firm unable to continue operations.

The company subsequently launched a crowdfunding campaign to continue its mission of developing its farm robots.

However, this did "not secure the required investment to scale", it said in a LinkedIn post on 1 February.

The agri-tech business sought to harness the power and precision of robots and AI to improve the way that food is produced and minimise chemical usage.

Its farm bots Tom, Dick, Harry and Wilma plant, feed and weed arable crops autonomously, with minimal waste.

The company said, however, that it was "with great sadness that after a long fight Small Robot Company today proceeds into liquidation,"

"We have created something remarkable in the last 6 years," the firm said, "We co-designed our service with farmers, successfully delivering their ‘Holy Grail’, a world first: grass weed detection at field scale.

"This went commercially live in September, with huge potential: UK blackgrass alone loses farmers £400 million each year. Service last season demonstrated up to 90% herbicide and 24% fertiliser savings.

"We believe we developed something that will be a cornerstone of how farms are run in the future, but unfortunately with this attempt we were too early for the market."

Small Robot Company added: "Our chapter in the fourth agricultural revolution is over. We hope we have inspired others to continue the mission.

"Thank you for supporting our journey."