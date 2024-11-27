'Hammer blow' to farmers as CS Higher Tier delayed until mid-2025

Reports that the already delayed Countryside Stewardship Higher Tier scheme is now unlikely to open until mid-2025 is 'another hammer blow' to farmers.

Farming groups have expressed concern in response to the reports, with further information expected to be published before Christmas.

This is likely to detail each of the options, along with information on how the scheme will be delivered.

NFU deputy president, David Exwood said he was 'extremely concerned' about the rumoured delay to the scheme.

“If true, it’s yet another hammer blow for a fragile farming community many of whom have held conservation agreements for decades,” he warned.

The delay has sparked concerns for uplands farmers in particular who have been given limited opportunities to access the new Environmental Land Management (ELM) schemes.

This means that farmers, particularly those in the uplands, where many are in Higher Tier type agreements, are unable to go that extra mile and deliver for the environment alongside producing food.

Mr Exwood said: “It’s a shame I have to repeat my call to the Food Security Minister that he ensures all HLS [Higher Level Stewardship] agreement holders receive an uplifted payment to compensate for the loss of direct payment during their agreements.”

The NFU is calling for a mechanism to allow farmers with existing environmental schemes, such as HLS or Mid Tier Countryside agreements, to transfer over into these new schemes so they can work better for their farm.

This is why calls are being made for an uplift in HLS payments to help close the funding gap and prevent those who have been pro-active in engaging in agri-environmental schemes from being penalised.

“I’m urging the Minister to establish and meet with the Upland Working Group as soon as possible – something he promised the NFU three months ago,” Mr Exwood added.

“It’s vital Defra gets this right and brings the application date for CS Higher Tier forward. Cashflow and confidence are absolutely crucial in helping farmers plan for 2025 and beyond.”

Likely changes to the CS Higher Tier include the possibility of applying to it online and a rolling application window with monthly start dates.

The Higher Tier options will be bespoke, as has been the case with existing higher level agri-environment scheme offers.

This means options may need an implementation plan or a feasibility study agreed with the government’s advisers to form part of the agreement.

The news comes as the Rural Payments Agency (RPA) has reportedly suspended capital grants, sparking more concern for farmers across the country.

The suspension is reportedly due to an increase in application numbers and growing budget pressures, leaving farmers facing renewed uncertainty.