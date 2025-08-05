'Heroic' farmers and workers praised for Storm Floris fightback

Scottish farmers have been praised for their “heroic” efforts in helping to clear roads and restore services across Aberdeenshire during Storm Floris.

Gordon and Buchan MP Harriet Cross commended their dedication after winds of up to 90mph swept through the North East, causing widespread disruption.

The region was among the hardest hit in Scotland, with several major routes – including stretches of the A96, A947 and the A90 north of Ellon – closed due to fallen trees and debris.

In response, local farmers mobilised to help remove obstructions, enabling engineers to begin restoring power to thousands of homes and businesses. The Turriff Show was also forced to shut early due to worsening conditions.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) described Storm Floris as "the most damaging summer storm in recent memory", with around 50,000 properties left without power at the peak of the storm.

Miss Cross commended the “remarkable community spirit” shown throughout Aberdeenshire in the aftermath of Storm Floris. "Once again, our communities have come together when most needed,” she said.

She highlighted how local farmers stepped up in the crisis: “We have seen our farmers going above and beyond to help remove fallen trees and debris from our roads to keep Aberdeenshire moving, and to help engineers restore power during Storm Floris.”

She also praised others working tirelessly behind the scenes: “I also want to acknowledge the magnificent work of the brave engineers, council workers and tradespeople who have worked through the night in wild conditions to help get the lights back on across the North and North East.”

Reflecting on the wider impact of the storm, Miss Cross added: “Some of the situations people have faced during Storm Floris have been horrendous, and I’m relieved that there does not appear to be reports of any significant casualties.”

She said the recovery effort would take time, adding: “The clean-up operation from this storm will likely last several days, and I will be out and about across Gordon and Buchan to offer any support I can.”

“Our farming and rural communities always rally together in difficult times like this,” she said, “and I’m extremely grateful to all those who have helped and continue to assist in the clean-up operation from Storm Floris.”