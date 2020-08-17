'Highly productive' dairy farm for sale in Devon

The farm effectively lies within a ring fence, part divided only by a quiet parish lane.

A 'well positioned and highly productive' dairy farm extending to 263 acres in West Devon is now for sale.

Meadwell Farm in Kelly, Lifton has an extensive range of dairy and general purpose farm buildings.

They extend in total to around 38,000 sq ft and provide cubicle housing for 200 plus ancillary young stock and general purpose buildings.

The land comprises an excellent run of principally free draining, level or gently sloping pastureland capable of producing economic grass or other crops.







The property, on the market with Kivells, has a modern farmhouse with three/four bedrooms as well as a further modern cottage with three bedrooms.

At the present time, the entire farming acreage is down to pasture, the majority of which are rotational leys.

However, the farm has grown maize and corn crops in the recent past, according to Kivells.

Meadwell Farm sits amid the gently undulating countryside of West Devon, just a few miles from the River Tamar boundary with Cornwall.

The area benefits from the regions mild, maritime climate.

The property is on the market with a guide price of £2,400,000.