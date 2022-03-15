'Highly respected' dairy farmer given lifetime award

Cumbrian farmer Harry Hodgson has been presented the John Dennison Lifetime Achievement award for his contribution to the dairy industry.

Harry Hodgson from Wormanby Farm, Carlisle was presented with the highly acclaimed award at the UK Borderway Dairy Expo on Saturday 12 March.

The accolade was established in 2013, in memory of well-known farmer John Dennison, with the aim to recognise a dairy cattle breeder who is judged to be an exemplary role model in the industry.

Described as a 'well known and highly respected' farmer, Harry has been a keen Holstein breeder all his life.

He has overseen the expansion of the Wormanby Herd alongside his son David, and today they have one of the top herds in the UK.

On announcing this year’s winner, Harrison & Hetherington’s senior pedigree dairy auctioneer, Glyn Lucas said: “This year we received many fantastic nominations.

"However, the committee voted unanimously for Harry as they felt he has been an excellent role model for many aspiring young breeders and for his outstanding skills as a farmer and breeder.

"He is very like John Dennison himself, both in terms of personality and the way he encourages the next generation dairy farmers.

"What was absolutely clear is that the younger breeders look up to Harry and respect his input and knowledge."

This year marks 50 years since the start of the Hodgson’s family tenancy at Wormanby Farm, located in Burgh by Sands.

Harry farmed in partnership with his brother John until 1988 when their father retired, and by this time the Wormanby Holstein Herd which had secured pedigree status was well established.

With his son David, Harry continued the expansion of the Herd, and today they have several accolades under their belt, including winning the Holstein UK Premier Herd Competition in 2015 and have won the Master Breeder Shield twice in 2009 and 2019.

The Hodgsons are not ones to stand still, and today the herd totals 550 and has several prolific cow families that include the; Mahala, Gloriette, Flo, Redrose and Melody lines.

Harry has an interest in tapping into new cow families and in recent years has invested into the Camomile, Allie, O’Kalibra and Jasmine families.

A keen member of the Border & Lakeland Holstein Club, Harry has held the position of Chairman and President over the years, as well as being a former Board Member of Harrison & Hetherington.

He continues this involvement today as well as encouraging and assisting his grandchildren with calf training on a regular basis.

On receiving this accolade, Harry said: “This is the biggest surprise of my life, and this award is not just for me it is for the entire family.

"John Dennison was a great friend and someone I admired hugely. He has been and still is missed by all within the dairy farming community.”