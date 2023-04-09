'Huge spike' in demand for lamb this Easter weekend

Soaring levels of demand for lamb for the Easter weekend has been recorded, with sales up by a third compared to the previous year.

Waitrose said it had recorded a 'huge spike' in demand for lamb as the public prepares for a celebratory feast.

Meanwhile, Pilgrim’s UK, a major supplier of British lamb, said it had boosted production of lamb products by over a third.

It follows a dip in lamb consumption last year due to 70-year record high temperatures, which saw consumers turn towards outdoor barbecues.

Among the most in demand products for Waitrose have been lamb liver, joints, chops and cutlets, Waitrose said.

Lamb liver has seen sale increases of nearly 400% compared to Easter 2022, while whole leg of lamb has seen a 380% rise.

Jake Tilling, Waitrose lamb buyer, said the supermarket had to rely on its farmers to provide more stock to ensure public demand was kept up with.

He said: "Waitrose is reporting soaring levels of demand for lamb the week before Easter weekend, with sales up by a third (34%) compared to the previous year.

"Among the most in demand products are lamb liver, joints, chops and cutlets as the public prepares for a celebratory feast this Easter weekend."

Following significant switching from fish and beef, lamb continues to increase its share of the roasting occasion, with over 44% of volume share, according to Kantar figures.

Holding the largest share of the lamb category all-year-round (32%), demand for lamb joints will likely surge over Easter, which typically account for more than two thirds (69%) of spend on meat over the period.

Pilgrim’s UK, which works with 450 sheep producers across the country, said it had boosted production to keep up with public demand.

Kelly Eastwood, insight director at the processor, said: “We know that consumers will be sitting down with family and friends for a warming roast, with lamb taking centre stage.

“It is important retailers have a range of sizes across leg and shoulder joints, and a spread of lamb cuts to provide shoppers with a breadth of choice and cater for different sizes of celebrations."

She added: “We’re proud that 100% of our lamb products are from UK farmers, producing high-quality products and giving consumers the chance to support local farmers by buying British lamb this Easter."