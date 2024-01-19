'I Can't Stand Sheep!': New Kaleb Cooper song raises money for farmers

Kaleb Cooper of Clarkson's Farm fame has produced a single to raise awareness of the challenges faced by farmers, with all profits donated to RABI.

The charity track, entitled "I Can't Stand Sheep!", is a tongue-in-cheek reflection of Kaleb's well-known dislike of sheep set to the iconic tune of "The Floral Dance".

The country rap song's lyrics aim to raise awareness of the challenges faced by the farming industry at present.

Kaleb has been working in and around farms since he was a schoolboy and is an avid supporter of UK agriculture.

The farm contractor became a more recognisable face of farming since appearing on the popular Prime Video series, Clarkson’s Farm.

Kaleb said: "As a community, farmers are only too aware of how pressurised the industry has become - the farming way of life can feel lonely at times.

"I wanted to make sure that if people are struggling they have somewhere to reach out to.

"The RABI offers incredible support to the farming community in a range of different ways and this felt like the perfect solution to get that message out – make the helpline number part of the lyrics!"

The song is available to download online, with all proceedings going to RABI.