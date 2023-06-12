'I will miss our farmers': Ash Amirahmadi steps down as Arla UK head

The managing director of Arla Foods UK, Ash Amirahmadi, has stepped down after nearly two decades at the co-operative.

Mr Amirahmadi, who heads Britain's biggest dairy co-operative, will be replaced by Bas Padberg, who is currently VP of Arla Foods Southeast Asia.

He will leave on 31 July 2023, after joining Arla in 2004 from Unilever. He was appointed managing director of the co-op in 2018.

Mr Amirahmadi has led Arla's UK business and organisation through a period of significant disruptions such as Brexit, the pandemic and inflation.

Announcing his resignation, Mr Amirahmadi said he would "miss" Arla's 2,100 UK farmers.

"It’s been a difficult decision to leave Arla after a joyful 20 years - I complete my time both with a sense of sadness and pride.

"It is people, relationships, and values that make organisations special, and the cooperation between our farmers and our colleagues gives us the unique culture of Arla.

"For me, the Sofina role is a big one and a different challenge which is what I now need in my career. I am and will always be grateful to have been part of Arla."

Bas Padberg, who currently serves as VP of Southeast Asia, will replace Mr Amirahmadi from 1 January 2024.

He joined Arla in 2014 from Royal Friesland Campina to become Managing Director of Arla's business in the Netherlands, Belgium and France.

Executive vice president for Europe, Peter Giørtz-Carlsen, said: "Ash has been an integral profile and leader in our UK business for almost two decades, and we are sad to see him go.

"I want to thank him for his service to Arla and our farmers during his five years as head of Arla UK."

Arla Foods is owned by approximately 9,000 farmers across several European countries.

Around 2,100 of them are in the UK, representing between a quarter and a third of all British dairy farmers.