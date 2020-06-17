'Inappropriate timing': Welsh farmers slam new ammonia consultation

NFU Cymru said the consultation could have negative implications for farm businesses making investments in livestock housing and slurry and manure storage facilities

NFU Cymru has questioned the timing of a new ammonia consultation as farmers fear its outcome could result in 'far reaching implications' for farming businesses.

The Natural Resources Wales (NRW) consultation seeks views on updating the current guidance note ‘Assessing the impact of ammonia and nitrogen on designated sites from new and expanding intensive livestock units’.

It sets out how NRW expects assessments of the impact of ammonia emissions from developments that emit ammonia should be carried out.

The revised guidance includes a number of significant changes for farming. NRW proposes the guidance should apply to all livestock developments, and not just intensive farming units.

Whereas the existing guidance applies to designated sites such as Special Areas of Conservation (SAC) and Sites of Special Scientific Importance (SSSI), NRW now plans to produce a map of sensitive locations containing species that cannot tolerate high levels of nitrogen.

This would include SAC and SSSI, but NRW also stated that sensitive sites were not limited to those that are designated as protected in some way.

NFU Cymru rural affairs Board, Hedd Pugh raised concerns over the timing of the consultation: “At this time of crisis, the priority of our members is on keeping the nation fed.

"Our attention, as an organisation, is entirely focussed on supporting our members through the crisis many of whom have been severely impacted by supply chain volatility and market disruption," he said.

“We are disappointed that NRW is advancing this consultation during the 'lockdown' when our ability as an organisation to consult properly with our members and get their views on these proposals has been severely impacted.”

NFU Cymru deputy president Aled Jones said there was 'no doubt' that the proposals would result in more farm developments being brought into the screening process with requirements to undertake assessments of the potential impact of ammonia and nitrogen.

"Undertaking ammonia assessments is a costly process," Mr Jones said, adding that the union was 'disappointed' over NRW's 'failure to recognise this'.

"Through the revised guidance, that many investments such as slurry storage are likely to bring improvements in environmental performance.

"Without doubt the proposals pose a big threat to productive farming in Wales," Mr Jones said.