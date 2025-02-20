'Inspirational' farmer completes 750,000 press-ups for charity

A group of volunteers lead by East Yorkshire pig farmer Richard Longthorp completed more than three quarters of a million press-ups in January to raise money for charity.

The group, which comprised of Richard along with members from St Paul’s Boxing Academy in Hull and Goole Amateur Boxing Club, has raised around £19,000 so far.

The challenge finished with a gruelling 24-hour marathon at St Paul’s Boxing Academy which saw Parkinson’s sufferer Richard complete 10,000 press-ups without a break between 1-2 February.

The money will be divided between Parkinson’s UK, England Boxing and participating gyms to help fund and deliver coaching sessions for people with Parkinson’s Disease.

Boxing training has been shown to slow the progression of the condition and improve strength and coordination.

Richard had set out with the target of completing one million press-ups, but said he wasn’t concerned the target hadn’t quite been met.

He said: “With this challenge, the main aims were to inspire people to get involved, to get them doing some exercise that they perhaps wouldn’t have otherwise done, to prove to themselves what they can achieve.

“This is what was important to me, far more so than achieving the one million press-up target," the farmer said.

“The numerous stories of personal achievement, with many going well beyond what they thought they were capable of, were inspirational and humbling to be a part of.

“Obviously, we wanted to raise some money too, and so far we have reached around £19,000 which is fantastic, but inspiring others was my main aim.”

Richard, 71, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s eight years ago and took up boxing at St Paul’s Boxing Academy in 2022, to help manage the condition.

Last year he raised £22,000 for Parkinson’s UK, St Paul’s Boxing Academy, and Goole Amateur Boxing Club by completing 1,000 press-ups a day throughout January, to fund training sessions for people who share his condition.

He said this year’s challenge had left him mentally and physically exhausted.

“I’m knackered,” he said. “Someone asked me if I had slept during the 24-hour marathon. But a 24-hour press-up marathon is just that, not an 18-hour press-up and six hours sleep marathon.

“Of course, it is tough. It is supposed to be. It’s a challenge. I actually completed 10,000 by 9am on Sunday morning, three hours before the 24 hours was up and I considered doing more.

“But I thought I had done enough by that point. I have to accept that I’m in my 70s and the condition is slowly getting worse, so it does take it out of me.”

Anyone wanting to donate can still do so by visiting the online GoFundMe page.