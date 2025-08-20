‘Irreplaceable’: Tributes as Reading Festival tenant farmer dies

Josephine 'Mavis' Drayton, the long-serving farmer of Reading Festival’s iconic Little John’s Farm, has died following a short illness.

Mavis, who farmed at Little John’s Farm on the banks of the Thames in Reading, passed away at the beginning of July after a short illness, surrounded by her family.

She took on the tenancy in 1997 from her father, Desmond, who had farmed the land since the 1950s.

Her connection to the iconic festival site therefore stretched back decades, bridging both her own stewardship and that of her family before her.

The Tenant Farmers Association (TFA) has paid tribute. George Dunn, its chief executive, said: “Mavis had a passion for the farm, a love for the flora and fauna supported by it and of course a heart for the festival.

"Managing such an important site 365 days each year brings its challenge, not least in the period leading up to and just after over 85,000 people are welcomed onto the site to enjoy an eclectic mix of music and other festival highlights.

"However, Mavis always sought to work as pragmatically as possible to ensure that the tradition of the festival could take place whilst allowing a working farm to operate.

“It will be heartbreaking for the family as the festival comes back to the Little John’s Farm this weekend for Mavis not to be there in the background.

"We would like every festival goer to know and understand the work that Mavis put into the site over many years.”

At present, the farm is being cared for by her niece, Sally Lempriere, who had worked alongside Mavis for many years. Decisions on its long-term future will be made in due course.

Paying her own tribute, Sally said: “Mavis is irreplaceable. Her strong spirit and her ability to call a spade a spade were her hallmarks. She has certainly left her mark on Little John’s Farm and on the community which still relies upon it.

"It is difficult to believe that she has gone given what a strong and vibrant presence she was and I hope that I will be able to do justice to her legacy.”