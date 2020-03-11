'Just devastating': Impact of extreme weather hits Midlands farm hard

The NFU is now urging Defra to take a 'common-sense approach' to managing the effects of consistent wet weather and flooding

The NFU has visited a farming business facing the costs of months of torrential downpours, waterlogging and flooding of fields.

Farmers across the UK have reported that prime farmland is badly affected and tens of thousands of acres left inundated with floodwater.

The adverse weather conditions are now having a serious impact on farming businesses and is increasing financial pressures.

NFU Deputy President Stuart Roberts visited a farm in the West Midlands to see the damage caused, which will cost the business hundreds of thousands of pounds.







He heard that high value horticulture crops planted last September have rotted in the ground, so supermarket contracts may not be fulfilled.

No machinery has been able to get on the land and tractors have even been getting stuck in polytunnels as the water table has been so high.

Mr Roberts said that to see the unharvested crops in the ground is devastating: “I have been lost for words to see the extent of the damage the incessant wet weather has caused to our farmer members," he added.

"It’s just been impossible to get new crops planted due to five months of rainfall."

Meanwhile, thousands of new plants are arriving weekly to the farm from propagators which can’t be planted.

Issues with red tape are also getting in the way of innovation with proposals to develop the business with new polytunnels falling foul of local planning chiefs.

The NFU is now urging Defra and its agencies to take a 'common-sense approach' to managing the effects of consistent wet weather and flooding.

There is ongoing dialogue with the department, the Rural Payment Agency and the Environment Agency to encourage flexibility and ease the problems of cash flow.

Mr Roberts added: “This country must start taking water issues seriously. Long-term strategic plans have to be developed to mitigate future flood risk and better manage water.

"We will continue to campaign to ensure that agriculture is properly valued in flood risk management and rural flooding is effectively managed."