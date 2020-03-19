'Keep calm and carry online': Farm shop to deliver food to vulnerable

Flower Farm in Surrey is to begin deliveries to those who are finding it difficult to leave their houses during the Covid19 outbreak

A farm shop in Surrey is telling its customers to 'keep calm and carry online' amid the outbreak of coronavirus in the UK.

Flower Farm in Godstone is taking the business online to keep the supply of its farm produce to customers.

The service is set to be up and running today (19 March) with delivers starting from Friday.

Farmer Patrick Deeley, who runs the shop, said in an online update that for some people, leaving the house during the outbreak may be tricky.







"It’s doing to be simple to start with," he said, "There will be bits of essential items like fresh fruit and veg, meat, dairy and eggs, and other bits we can get our hands on from the farm and my friends, just so we can get something up and running that helps you as soon as we can.

"To all of you who are finding it a little bit awkward at the moment to get out and about, we think this is a great way to stay in touch with the community and us at the farm, and also get you the essentials you need."

The farm shop will deliver to anyone within a five mile radius.