'Killer Yogurt': Vegan ad targeting dairy sector gets banned

An anti-dairy advert created by a UK vegan charity has been banned by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) as it was 'likely to cause distress and offence'.

The ASA ruled that the advert 'Killer Yoghurts', by Viva!, must be banned, as it "was likely to cause unnecessary distress and serious and widespread offence".

The watchdog also said the ads were "irresponsibly targeted, because it had been seen by children."

Both of these claims have been denied by the vegan campaign group.

The advert depicts a woman eating a yoghurt, but instead of a fruit filling, there are fake umbilical cords and blood.

Viva! said it showed this to "highlight the gore that is present in the dairy industry".

The ad also revealed footage of dairy units owned by dairy company Müller.

In its ruling, ASA said: “The ad must not appear again in the form complained about.

“We told Viva! to ensure future ads were prepared responsibly, were appropriately targeted and did not contain graphic scenes or language that were likely to cause unjustified distress to viewers.

"Although we acknowledged people would understand the ad was intended as a comment on animal welfare, we considered the graphic and gory imagery was likely to shock and cause a sense of disgust."