'Little progress made' on rural broadband coverage

The government has been criticised for delivering 'little progress' on 4G and broadband coverage in rural areas, with only 'minor improvements' made.

A quarter (27%) of UK households now have access to gigabit broadband, according to Ofcom's new annual Connected Nations report.

However, a small but significant number - mainly in rural areas across the UK - continue to experience sluggish speeds.

The telecoms regulator said that about 190,000 homes and firms do not have a 'decent' broadband connection, defined as a download speed of 10 Mbits per second.

And around 43,000 homes or businesses cannot access either a decent fixed broadband service, or good 4G coverage, indoors.

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) said the report showed that 'little progress' had been made in boosting broadband coverage in the countryside.

“The current 4G growth in rural areas has completely slowed down with minimal increases on last year when there should be significant increases year-on-year," CLA President Mark Bridgeman said.

"This lack of growth does little for the rural economy and for those who live and work in the countryside.

"The roll-out of 4G coverage has come to a standstill and the way for progress to be made is if government invests in infrastructure, rather than planning.”

The CLA called for reassurances on whether rural communities would receive gigabit capable broadband by 2025.

This follows the government’s U-turn to only invest £1.2bn of the £5bn pledged in the 2019 election campaign.

Mr Bridgeman said: "Government must come forward with robust measures on how its long-term targets will be met, otherwise, the rural economy will be left behind once again.”