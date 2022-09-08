'Look out! Look up!': Adam Henson fronts new electricity safety videos

Celebrity farmer Adam Henson has fronted a new series of safety videos which aim to prevent electrical incidents from happening on farmland.

The TV presenter has partnered with network provider SP Energy Networks to share advice and tips to address on-farm electrical safety issues.

The latest figures by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) reveal that 25 people were killed on farms in England, Scotland, and Wales in the past year.

Agriculture also has the worst rate of worker fatal injury per 100,000 of the main industrial sectors: 21 times higher than the all-industry rate.

Mr Henson said on-farm overhead powerlines were 'real threats', which could lead to injury and even death.

"I’m all too aware of the potential dangers of working on farmland, from not being aware of how big machinery is to not properly planning out your farm routes

“Such accidents can be prevented, which is why I’m proud to be working with SP Energy Networks to share vital safety top tips to help keep my fellow farmers safe.”

Farmers should 'Look out! Look up!' when working on farmland near overhead powerlines, and be mindful of machinery and its size as it passes underneath.

Another tip is to plan ahead by carefully planning routes, including access points. Farmers should also avoid stacking or storing items directly under overhead lines.

And a review should be undertaken of both the maximum heights of agricultural vehicles and the heights of the power lines on the land.

Derek Bell, health and safety director at SP Energy Networks, said farm safety should always be a priority.

"We hope the safety advice Adam shares in these videos helps raise awareness of the simple but important ways agricultural workers can stay safe whilst working on farmland.”

Other safety tips include:

• Have the national 105 electrical emergency helpline number close to hand. If anyone is injured, please call 999 for medical attention.

• Map it out: mark up a farm map with routes, operating voltages and approximate heights of overhead power lines running across your land.

• Beware of fallen powerlines: In the event of a powerline falling on your land, take extreme caution. Powerlines can remain live, even if they appear unaffected.

• Tell others about potential hazards: Ensure that you inform staff, contractors, and delivery drivers of potential electrical hazards on the farmland before work begins.

• Leaping strides: If your vehicle hits an overhead powerline, do not exit the cab until given confirmation by the electricity network operator that it is safe to do so.