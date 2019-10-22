'Meat dictionary' goes online in boost to industry

The guide launch comes as the British meat industry looks to open new markets

The latest version of leading industry tool the Meat Purchasing Guide has been launched as a digital edition, with 170 pork cuts now added.

To increase awareness of lesser-used cuts and improve quality, the world’s largest digital meat dictionary has had an update.

The guide aims to save chefs, meat buyers and butchers time – enabling professionals to locate cuts and view products as they order from suppliers.

It now features more than 700 cuts for beef, veal, lamb, mutton and pork, and the online version sees each cut supported with step-by-step cutting specifications.

Leading authority in the meat sector, AHDB’s Business Development Manager, Dick van Leeuwen created the guide.

He said: “We’ve already helped the industry to improve carcase balance by adding value to under used cuts, improving cutting methods via seam butchery, developing and promoting new cuts on menus. This updated digital edition will take us further.

“As the British meat industry looks to open new markets, this tool is an essential marketing and buying aid which can be viewed anywhere in the world.

“Since its launch in 2015, almost 50,000 printed copies of the guide have been taken up by the industry with an additional 40,000 downloaded from the website,” Mr van Leeuwen said.

The Meat Purchasing Guide is free to use and is available to download online. It is also available as an app for either Android or iPhone.

A thousand printed editions can be ordered free of charge on a first come first served basis.