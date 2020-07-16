'Milk ambassador' wanted to support food service sector

A dairy processor is searching for a milk ambassador in support of the Scottish food service sector

A Scottish dairy processor is seeking a 'milk ambassador' to encourage people to visit and support local businesses after nearly four months of lockdown.

Graham's, the Family Dairy is searching for someone to fill the role to mark the indoor opening of pubs, restaurants, and cafés across Scotland.

The idea behind the initiative is to encourage people to visit and support local business as they reopen their doors to customers.

The public can nominate themselves or any business owner, barista or employee who 'make a difference to their local dining or takeout experience'.







The applicant must demonstrate their knowledge of milk, including its 'hidden depths of flavour' and 'texture across milk ranges'.

Robert Graham, chairman of Graham's said the past few months had been 'tough' for family-run businesses in Scotland.

"We are delighted to welcome everyone back and have not only created the opportunity to win a significant milk contract, but the new ambassador will work with us to inspire others about the credentials that only milk has to offer."

The winner of the competition will work with the dairy processor for one year, creating 'interesting and informative content' alongside Graham's marketing team.

They will also receive complimentary Graham’s milk for their business up to the amount of £5,000.

Applicants are being told to share latte art or another creative milk inspired image or video across social channels using #MyGrahamsMoment.

They can also apply by emailing pr@grahamsfamilydairy.com outlining in 50 words or less they or their nomination should be the milk ambassador.