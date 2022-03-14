'Much-needed boost': Pig processors increase contribution prices

UK pig processors have increased their contribution prices by 12-16p, with the National Pig Association (NPA) welcoming it as a 'much-needed boost to desperate pig producers'.

Meat processor Cranswick has confirmed a 16p hike in its weekly price, while two more of the big players are understood to have upped prices by 12p and 16p.

The increases come as pig prices soar across Europe, notably in Germany, where the finished price is up more than 23p on the week, with the sow price 22p higher.

Prices are up across the board, with a similar-sized leap in Belgium and big upward shifts in Spain, the Netherlands, France, Denmark and more.

A Cranswick spokesman said the price increase reflected the escalating cost situation on pig farms.

“We are working with the retailers and all of our customers on a daily basis on this," the spokesman added.

"There is a recognition of the increased cost pressures the industry is facing and the impact this is having on pig farms, and we are doing what we can to support the industry."

Responding, the NPA said the price increases were an "important step in the right direction, albeit not yet enough to bring producers close to break-even point".

The increases follows the NPA's letter to UK retailers urging them increase the amount they pay for pork up to beyond £2 per kg to enable farmers to just break even.

Pig producers, who have already endured a year of negative margins, compounded by the backlog, have now been hit by the massive spike in the wheat price.

At times, this has topped £300 per tonne, caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.