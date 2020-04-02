'Much valued' farm charity worker dies at age 55

Richard Huxtable, who was a case officer with the farm charity RSABI, died earlier this week

A 'much-valued' member of the Royal Scottish Agricultural Benevolent Institution has passed away this week at the age of 55.

Richard Huxtable, who was a case officer with RSABI for over four years, died on Monday 30 March, the farm charity confirmed.

RSABI is dedicated to the relief of hardship and poverty amongst farmers and agricultural workers in Scotland.

"We have some very sad news. A much-valued member of the RSABI team, Richard Huxtable, has passed away this week," Nina Clancy, CEO of RSABI, said.







During that time, Mr Huxtable provided support to hundreds of farmers and farm workers in the North East, Orkney and Shetland.

His contribution to the work of RSABI, and the wider Scottish agricultural industry, can not be overestimated, the charity said.

"He was a hugely respected and valued member of the RSABI team, who brought a combination of care, intelligence and business knowledge to his role, along with his own unique sense of humour," RSABI added.

"He will be greatly missed and our thoughts are very much with Richard’s wife and family at this incredibly difficult time."