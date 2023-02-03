'Naturally delicious': Weeklong initiative celebrating British beef returns

A weeklong initiative celebrating the work British farmers do in producing sustainable beef will return in April, with a spotlight on the meat being 'naturally delicious'.

Great British Beef Week (GBBW) is returning for a 13th year, kicking-off on St George’s Day (23 April) ahead of the King’s Coronation.

This year, its organisers want to connect the taste of British beef with the UK's farming credentials.

The event is the brainchild of Ladies in Beef, a voluntary organisation of female beef farmers founded by Devon producer Jilly Greed and NFU President Minette Batters.

Families will be encouraged to celebrate their patriotic pride with a Sunday roast, or even an easy mid-week meal, as well as making the most of leftovers in their packed lunches.

GBBW will see farmers, processors and retailers share recipes, real-life farming stories and infographics on social media and in the press.

There will also be industry promotions on beef packs, on counter, on menu and in-store.

Speaking ahead of the event, Jilly Greed said that the UK had one of the most sustainable beef production systems in the world.

"Using the natural resources of grass, plentiful sunshine and rain we produce highly nutritious British beef that is a natural source of iron and can be very much part of a balanced diet.”

Once again, the week-long initiative is supported by AHDB, Red Tractor, the NFU and farming charity RABI.

AHDB marketing manager, Louise Woodward said: “This year, with the King’s Coronation taking place, there will be plenty of opportunities for the British public to celebrate their patriotism as part of GBBW.

“We want to celebrate delicious locally reared British beef, which is among the most sustainable in the world. The UK has one of the most climate friendly and sustainable beef production systems in the world.

“With the launch taking place on St George’s Day and the coronation of the new King shortly after, we hope there will be a real strong element of celebration and pride during this year’s event.”