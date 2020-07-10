'Never been a better time': Farmers encouraged to install solar PV

Since 2010, the cost of energy has dropped by 82% for photovoltaic solar

With the cost of solar falling by 80% in recent years – as well as pressure to reduce carbon footprints - energy experts say there has never been a better time for farmers to install solar PV.

While cost increases have affected many sectors over the past decade, particularly agriculture, a recent study shows this is not the case for solar PV (photovoltaic).

The price of solar energy has seen a huge 82% decrease since 2010, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency’s report, 'Renewable Power Generation Costs in 2019'.

The Vencomatic Group, which provides agricultural machinery and energy reduction solutions, has a reputation in the poultry sector for high quality products.







Being owned by a farmer, the company understands the quality and longevity that every farmer needs.

Customers have frequently requested solar and as a result, the firm is now able to provide this.

National sales manager for Vencomatic Energy, Lee Traynor says: “The efficiency and dramatic cost reduction of solar PV can now provide low-cost options which allow a less than five-year payback.

"Bboth your electric cost and carbon emissions are reduced with significant savings on your energy bill.

“With an average system size of 45kWp, a farmer can expect to save 558 tonnes of CO2 over the 25-year life of a system, saving an impressive £5,000 per year on their energy bill.”

There is an option for a Power Purchase Agreement with no cost to the end user, Mr Traynor adds.

As the NFU has set the industry a target of becoming carbon neutral by 2040, it will be increasingly important for farmers to take steps to lower their carbon footprint.

Vencomatic understands solar energy is the simplest and most cost effective way of reducing carbon emissions and saving money.

The team begins with a free carbon use check to highlight the range of flexible options available. They can then illustrate the most cost-effective way to reduce electricity bills.

They offer a full turnkey service including initial guidance, advice and free site survey through to grid applications and multi-site installations – all supported by full service back up and market leading guarantees.

“We only buy solar panels with a 25-year guarantee, which still provide exceptional performance for many years to come,” Mr Traynor explains.

“Plus, using our service engineers throughout the country, we can now provide an unrivalled support service.”