'Next big thing for meat': Aldi launches British Wagyu products

The burgers are made with the traditional Japanese cattle breeds, but born and reared in Yorkshire

Aldi has started selling British-produced Wagyu beef burgers in what has been described as the 'next big thing in the meat industry'.

The product, hitting the retailer's shelves from today (30 January), are produced from the Japanese Wagyu cattle breed, but born and reared in Yorkshire.

The pack-of-two burgers are for sale for just £2.99 - a fraction of the price typically paid for the prized meat.

Aldi says the burgers are made with 100% British meat and that it 'champions British quality'.







To be classified as Wagyu, the meat must originate from one of four traditional Japanese cattle breeds; Japanese Black, Japanese Brown, Japanese Shorthorn and Japanese Polled.

The beef is renowned for being one of the most expensive meats in the world

The beef is renowned for being one of the most expensive meats in the world and contains a high percentage of monosaturated fats, which gives the meat its distinctive marbling effect.

Once cooked, the marbling melts into the meat, creating a tender texture and rich flavour.

Wagyu beef supplier and Chairman of the British Wagyu Society, Jim Bloom said that the meat is set to be the 'next big thing'.

“I’m very excited about the launch of British Wagyu burgers - the cows are reared on our farm in Yorkshire and thanks to its high marbling score, it is comparable to Kobe Wagyu.

“It’s very exciting that customers will be able to try our high-calibre Wagyu beef at such an affordable price.”