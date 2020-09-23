'No signs of slowing': South West sees busy farmland market

The past six months has seen plenty of farmland launched and sold in the South West despite the pandemic, Carter Jonas says

A busy market for farmland and rural property sales across the South West is showing no signs of slowing this autumn, according to Carter Jonas.

Despite the lockdown measures introduced in March, farms and country houses across Somerset, Devon and Cornwall have been sold throughout the summer with good levels of demand reported.

And three new sales announced in Somerset this week alone shows that the 2020 market still has some way to go, according to Jack Mitchell, associate partner at the property consultancy.

“The global pandemic has caused uncertainty in many markets, but for the past six months we have still seen plenty of farmland launched and sold,” he said.







“To see more hitting the market in late September shows that there is still the appetite to do deals late in the year.”

From the firm's Taunton office, Carter Jonas has launched two sales in Churchstanton this week - 42 acres of bare pasture and a livery yard, for £410,000 and £250,000 respectively.

In Wedmore, buyers have the opportunity to convert a barn to a residential property, set in a one-acre site at a guide price of £300,000.

Mr Mitchell added: “It has been a busy year for sales across the region and I am anticipating good demand for these three properties.”

It comes as Savills noted that the second quarter of 2020 had seen double the number of registrations of buyer applicants for lifestyle and amenity farmland compared to the same period last year.

Despite the record low offerings of 2019, publicly marketed farmland looks set for another record-breaking low in 2020, the property agency said.