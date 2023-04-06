'Not sustainable': Forfar livestock mart set to close in blow to farmers

Forfar livestock market, Angus's last remaining mart, is set to close its doors due to unsustainable operations, its management team has said.

Lawrie & Symington, directors of Forfar mart, said it would commence consultation with staff with their intention to cease auction sales.

Livestock marketed through Forfar continues to reduce year on year, the company said, adding that cattle numbers this year fell by 30%.

The market has long provided a service to the local agricultural community, supported by a loyal customer base.

But a statement released by the Lawrie & Symington Board said that increasing costs and reduced throughputs meant the operation was 'not sustainable'.

"Our Intention will be to continue running sales through the market until 5 May," the statement reads.

“Scottish agriculture has lost so many marts from traditional ‘market towns’ over the years.

"We fear that the current downward trend in national livestock numbers will only exacerbate this problem in the future."

The Board added: "We recognise the history of the market at Forfar and what its closure would mean to the farming community.

"The Board of Directors also have a responsibility to their shareholders and have not taken this decision lightly or hastily.

“Our staff remains our priority and its important that we work hard to support our Forfar team at this unsettling time.”