'Nothing like the real thing': UK pig group responds to plant-based 'pork'

The plant-based 'pork' will feature in the firm's Croissan'wich at selected Burger King outlets in the US (Photo: Impossible Foods)

The UK pig sector has shrugged off news that a US company has made the world's first 'plant-based pork' - saying there is 'nothing like the real thing'.

The Silicon Valley-based startup behind the launch of the lab-made 'pork', Impossible Foods, has already made vegan burgers and sausages.

The product, unveiled earlier this week at the CES tech show in Las Vegas, will be made available in US outlets later this month.

CEO Pat Brown recently said: “Pigs are the single most popular source of meat globally and particularly in Asia.







“Internationally, it's a clear No. 1, and our goal [and] our mission is global. For us to have an impact, particularly in Asia, pork is kind of a no-brainer.”

To imitate the flavour and texture of pork, scientists ‘reverse engineered’ a meat with a more subtle taste and higher fat content than beef, CNBC reports.

The firm is marketing the plant-based foods by highlighting that they contain no gluten, animal hormones or antibiotics and comply with kosher and halal rules.

Responding to the launch of the fake pork product, the UK's National Pig Association (NPA) simply responded by saying there is 'nothing like the real thing'.

NPA chief executive Zoe Davies said the introduction of lab-based pork products came as no surprise.

“In the short-term, this sort of product is unlikely to have a significant impact on the market, but in the longer-term there is no doubt we will see more of it.

“However, the UK pig industry is in a very good position as consumers around the world appreciate and value the fantastic taste and quality of British pork products, produced to high animal welfare and environmental standards.

“There is nothing like the real thing – and it is more important than ever that we shout about what makes British pork great,” Ms Davies said.